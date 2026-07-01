Kerala Assembly flags NEET concerns, seeks exam reforms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing serious concern over the credibility, transparency and fairness of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and other all-India examinations, the assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the Union government to carry out comprehensive reforms of the entire national entrance examination system.

The government resolution, moved by Higher Education Minister Roji M John, pointed out numerous incidents that have raised serious questions over the credibility of NEET.

These included question paper leaks, irregularities in the conduct of the examination and administrative and technical lapses at exam centres, and deficiencies in the evaluation of marks and declaration of results.

The resolution pointed out that the controversies surrounding NEET were not isolated incidents but similar issues were seen in several national-level entrance examinations conducted by the NTA.

BJP opposes resolution

The BJP sought amendments to the resolution moved against the Union government over the conduct of the NEET examination.Moving the amendment, BJP MLA V Muraleedharan said the Union government had intervened immediately after irregularities in the NEET examination came to light. He added that the Centre had set up fast-track courts to ensure the speedy disposal of cases related to the alleged malpractice.

However, the amendment was rejected by the House through a voice vote.