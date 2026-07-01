Kerala Assembly thrown into uproar over ‘ability’ question

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly plunged into turmoil when Forest Minister Shibu Baby John responded to the allegations levelled against him by the opposition. Earlier, while the house discussed the notice on adjournment motion, Shibu had intervened in the Fisheries Minister’s address, with the latter’s permission, which drew criticism from Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan.

“It appears that Shibu’s intervention was necessitated because the fisheries minister lacks the ability to respond to questions in the house,” Pinarayi said. Chief Minister V D Satheesan then requested the speaker to expunge Pinarayi’s remarks.

Shibu, however, chose to reply to the LoP during his reply to the discussion on demand for grants. He said there were six incidents during the tenure of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government where ministers intervened in their colleagues’ addresses. “On 30.06.2022, Forest Minister A K Saseendran intervened during the chief minister’s address. I wonder whether the then CM lacked in ability,” he said. Afterwards, while speaking about the issue of wildlife attacks, Shibu said the opposition leader criticised him on the 17th day as a minister. “Another CPM leader abused me by describing me as “a random fellow from the coast’ and “ignorant fellow.” I didn’t reply to them,” he said.

The Opposition, however, protested against Shibu’s comment. First, it was the turn of senior leader K N Balagopal. “Such a thing didn’t happen. He can’t just say that and walk away. We cannot allow the house to be used for political campaigning,” he said.