Kerala govt unaware of MSC's Vizhinjam Port stake acquisition bid, says CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asserting that government approval is mandatory for transfer of shares in the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the Adani Group has not sought the state’s permission for the proposed transfer of 49% stake to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The government learnt about MSC’s proposed acquisition of a stake in the Vizhinjam port project, involving an investment of Rs 13,000 crore, only through media reports, Satheesan told the state assembly during question hour. “No file seeking approval for the share transfer has come before the government so far. We would examine the proposal if and when such a request is submitted,” he said.

He said any share transfer requires the state’s approval and, in certain cases, clearance from the Union government. Meanwhile, Adani Group officials maintained that the divestment is fully in line with the group’s contractual rights and remains subject to statutory approvals from the state and Union governments.

Later replying to a submission moved by Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan said the government will decide on the proposed share transfer based on five parameters: national security, safeguarding public interest through a common-user facility, ensuring fair competition, promoting equal investment opportunities for all companies, and the long-term development of Vizhinjam Port, including off-port activities and their impact on the state’s revenue.

Only after examining all these aspects would the government consider granting approval, he said Referring to the concession agreement governing the project, the CM said Clause 5(3) stipulates that prior approval of the state government is mandatory for any transfer of shares. Any such transfer without approval would have no legal validity, he added.

While the Companies Act generally treats the transfer of more than 75% of shares as a change in ownership, the concession agreement sets the threshold at 25%.