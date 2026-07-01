Kerala's low-alcohol tax cut proposal faces mounting opposition from Church, Opposition

Latin Church priest Eugine Pereira on Tuesday urged the government not to promote the consumption of low-alcohol-content liquor in the state and expressed hope that the UDF government would hold discussions before implementing the proposed tax cut on such beverages.
Pereira said there is a strong public demand for consultations before the tax reduction is rolled out.
He also said Chief Minister V D Satheesan had assured that a Cabinet sub-committee would be constituted to examine the issue and that a final decision would be taken after considering public opinion.
Pereira further alleged that Kerala has effectively become "a bar," claiming that the government views liquor primarily as a source of revenue.
Reports from Kerala suggest that the state government's proposal to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages is emerging as an early political flashpoint, facing opposition from sections within the ruling coalition, the Opposition, and influential Christian church bodies.
The State Committee of the Temperance Commission under the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council on Monday opposed the proposal and described it as an ‘anti-Gen Z’ move.
The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has also come out strongly against the proposal, terming it a dilution of efforts to combat addiction.
In a recent report, the Christian Today noted that catholic leaders in Kerala have expressed concern over the government proposal to reduce taxes on low-alcohol drinks, warning that the move could encourage greater alcohol consumption and create new social challenges.
The proposal has sparked criticism from church leaders, opposition politicians and even some members of the ruling party, who fear the policy could worsen existing problems linked to alcohol misuse, it said.
The tax cut on low alcohol content liquor, from the earlier 251 per cent to 120 per cent, by the government has invited criticism from various quarters, including the church, the PTI reported.
The CPI(M)-led LDF has alleged that the move would cost the state hundreds of crores of rupees while benefiting private liquor companies.
It has also alleged that the decision would lead to an increase in alcohol consumption, especially among the youth, instead of protecting public health.
(With inputs from PTI)