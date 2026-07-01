Kerala's low-alcohol tax cut proposal faces mounting opposition from Church, Opposition

Latin Church priest Eugine Pereira on Tuesday urged the government not to promote the consumption of low-alcohol-content liquor in the state and expressed hope that the UDF government would hold discussions before implementing the proposed tax cut on such beverages.

Pereira said there is a strong public demand for consultations before the tax reduction is rolled out.

He also said Chief Minister V D Satheesan had assured that a Cabinet sub-committee would be constituted to examine the issue and that a final decision would be taken after considering public opinion.

Pereira further alleged that Kerala has effectively become "a bar," claiming that the government views liquor primarily as a source of revenue.

Reports from Kerala suggest that the state government's proposal to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages is emerging as an early political flashpoint, facing opposition from sections within the ruling coalition, the Opposition, and influential Christian church bodies.

The State Committee of the Temperance Commission under the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council on Monday opposed the proposal and described it as an ‘anti-Gen Z’ move.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has also come out strongly against the proposal, terming it a dilution of efforts to combat addiction.