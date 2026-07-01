Kozhikode girl’s death puts spotlight on Kawasaki disease

KOZHIKODE: The death of a nine-year-old girl from Kadalur in Kozhikode while under treatment for symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease has once again drawn attention to a rare but serious childhood illness that doctors say is being reported more frequently across Kerala than ever before.

Aisha Helna, a Class 4 student, was admitted to hospital last week with high fever. Sources said she later developed symptoms like an intensely red tongue, which is often associated with Kawasaki disease. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH), where she died on Saturday.

Doctors said while diagnosis is being evaluated, Kawasaki disease can often resemble other childhood illnesses, making identification challenging. Although it has attracted attention only recently, Kerala played a significant role in its recognition in India. The state’s first documented case was reported in 1997 at Thiruvananthapuram MCH by the late Dr Noel Narayanan. However, many cases might have gone undetected at the time due to limited awareness.

Three decades later, the situation has changed, and hospitals across Kerala now consider Kawasaki disease when evaluating children with prolonged and unexplained fever.

The greatest concern among doctors is the disease’s effect on coronary arteries. If treatment is delayed, some children can develop coronary artery aneurysms or other long-term cardiac complications.