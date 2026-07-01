Kozhikode girl’s death puts spotlight on Kawasaki disease

KOZHIKODE: The death of a nine-year-old girl from Kadalur in Kozhikode while under treatment for symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease has once again drawn attention to a rare but serious childhood illness that doctors say is being reported more frequently across Kerala than ever before.
Aisha Helna, a Class 4 student, was admitted to hospital last week with high fever. Sources said she later developed symptoms like an intensely red tongue, which is often associated with Kawasaki disease. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH), where she died on Saturday.
Doctors said while diagnosis is being evaluated, Kawasaki disease can often resemble other childhood illnesses, making identification challenging. Although it has attracted attention only recently, Kerala played a significant role in its recognition in India. The state’s first documented case was reported in 1997 at Thiruvananthapuram MCH by the late Dr Noel Narayanan. However, many cases might have gone undetected at the time due to limited awareness.
Three decades later, the situation has changed, and hospitals across Kerala now consider Kawasaki disease when evaluating children with prolonged and unexplained fever.
The greatest concern among doctors is the disease’s effect on coronary arteries. If treatment is delayed, some children can develop coronary artery aneurysms or other long-term cardiac complications.
Disease treatable if detected early: Doctor
“Kawasaki disease probably existed earlier, but many children may have been diagnosed as having other febrile illnesses. Today, awareness among paediatricians is much higher, allowing earlier recognition and treatment,” a paediatrician said.
Kawasaki disease is a form of vasculitis, a condition that causes inflammation of blood vessels throughout the body. It primarily affects infants and young children, although older children can also develop the disease.
Dr Arun K V, paediatrician and neonatologist from Kannur, said Kawasaki disease, though uncommon, is one of the leading causes of acquired heart disease in children worldwide. Its early symptoms often resemble common viral infections, which can delay diagnosis. Any child with fever lasting more than five days should be evaluated carefully,” he said.
“Kawasaki disease is treatable if detected early. Administration of intravenous immunoglobulin within the recommended time window can reduce the risk of coronary artery involvement. Parents should seek medical attention if prolonged fever is accompanied by rash, red eyes, swollen extremities or changes in tongue and lips,” he said.
“Kawasaki disease is neither infectious nor a communicable disease. Parents need not be alarmed, but they should be aware,” said a doctor involved in paediatric care at the Kozhikode MCH.
Doctors said there is no definitive test that confirms Kawasaki disease in every case and that they rely on a combination of symptoms, examination findings and investigations.