KSRTC driver killed as bus rams building in Thrissur's Akkikkavu

THRISSUR: A KSRTC bus driver was killed and six passengers were injured after the bus rammed into a commercial building near Akkikkavu bypass junction in Thrissur around midnight on Tuesday.

The low-floor bus, operating from Kozhikode to Ernakulam, reportedly went out of control before crashing into the building. Personnel from the Kunnamkulam Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and spent nearly an hour extricating the driver, as the front portion of the bus was completely mangled. The injured passengers sustained only minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as George P Joseph, a native of Palluruthi in Ernakulam district.

It is alleged that the driver swerved to avert a collision after an overspeeding car from the opposite direction veered towards the bus. The traffic signal at the junction was reportedly non-functional, leading to confusion among motorists.