‘KSRTC will provide Rs 10k to kin of accident victims’: Minister C P John

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will provide Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to families of people killed in accidents involving its buses, Transport Minister C P John said. “In the case of accident deaths, it will take years to get the compensation through MACTA.

Most of the victims are from poor families. At present we do not have provision for even funeral assistance. Therefore, the government has decided to provide at least Rs 10,000 relief,” he said in the assembly on Tuesday.

The minister said the formal launch of the PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment) Scheme can be expected soon. Health Minister K Muraleedharan will perform the inauguration at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram and it will be implemented across the state.

Under the scheme, road accident victims, irrespective of their financial status or category of road, will be entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 1.50 lakh per victim, for a period of seven days from date of accident.