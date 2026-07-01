Malankara Jacobite Church consecrates new bishop for Muvattupuzha region

KOCHI: In a solemn ceremony marked by traditional rituals, prayers and chants, the Malankara Jacobite Church consecrated Mor Gregorios Gabriel as the Auxiliary Metropolitan of the Angamaly Diocese-Muvattupuzha region.

Catholicos and Malankara Metropolitan Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph was the main celebrant of the function held at Puthencruz Patriarchal Centre. Other metropolitans of the Church were co-celebrators. The consecration service began at 7 am with prayers at St Athanasius Cathedral, and concluded at noon. At 8 am, the Catholicos, the Metropolitans and the Metropolitan-designate were ceremonially led in a procession from the Cathedral parsonage to the altar of the church.

Church trustee Thambu George Thukalan carried the cross, priest trustee Fr Roy George Kattachira carried the Bible, and Church secretary Jacob C Mathew carried the patriarchal flag.

Later, the Metropolitans wearing vestments moved forward in the order of succession.