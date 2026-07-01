'Operation Numkhor': Customs officials question Dulquer Salmaan over alleged SUV smuggling racket

KOCHI: Probe into the alleged luxury SUV smuggling racket under Operation Numkhor has widened, with actor Dulquer Salmaan being questioned by officials in Kochi as part of the investigation.

Sources said Dulquer Salmaan was questioned by Kochi Customs for nearly four hours on Tuesday in connection with Operation Numkhor.

The questioning was kept out of the public domain, and the investigation continued on Wednesday with two more persons being interrogated.

According to sources, four luxury SUVs linked to the actor had earlier been seized as part of Operation Numkhor.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators suspect the vehicles were brought into the country through the Bhutan and Nepal routes using forged documents and manipulated registration records to evade customs duty.

Customs officials have not issued any official statement. The investigation is underway, and more people are expected to be questioned in the coming days.