SIT to seek legal opinion on new case against ex-TDB president P S Prasanth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team probing the Sabarimala gold scam will seek legal opinion on whether to register a separate case against former Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth or implicate him in the already registered case related to theft of gold from the dwarapalaka idols.

Once a call is taken on the matter, he will be questioned by the SIT, which may also proceed with his arrest as they believe he had played a key role in facilitating movement of artefacts from Sabarimala in 2025 with mala fide intention, highly placed sources said.

Sources told TNIE that the opinion of legal experts will be taken to judge whether the evidence collected against Prasanth by the SIT can be interlinked with the findings in the dwarapalaka idol cases. If the set of evidence turns out to be incompatible with the case, then a fresh case will be registered.

The SIT on Monday had reported before the High Court that during the course of investigation it came across evidence that suggested involvement of more people, including Prasanth, in the offences.

Prasanth had rejected the SIT charge and said the allegation was politically motivated and part of a conspiracy. He said he had met Potti only once and had never met Govardhan or Pankaj Bhandari, the other accused in the case.