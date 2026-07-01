‘They said football was not for girls...’

You were part of the historic Indian team that qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia for the first time through the qualifiers. How was the experience?

It was the first time I got to play in such a big tournament. It was exciting to compete against top teams like Japan, whom we had always looked up to. It was an exhilarating and emotional experience.

I think we performed reasonably well, but we still have a long way to go to reach the level of those teams. The differences begin right from grassroots development. Watching and playing against such teams made me realise that we need to improve the basics of football training from a very young age.



How did your football journey begin?

I studied at Kakkat School in Kasaragod from Class 1 to 12. When I was in Class 5, I watched the senior girls in my school playing football, and that’s when I got hooked. By the next year, I was selected for the Kerala U-13 team.

Later, I played in the Bengaluru Women’s League and later in Kolkata. I was then selected for Kerala Blasters’ first women’s team. I was made the captain. After that team was disbanded, I moved to Madurai to join Sethu FC, for which I currently play in the Indian Women’s League.

Last year, I received my first call-up to the national team camp. But I couldn’t make the final squad for an international friendly in Dubai. Later, I was called up again for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers camp. I performed well there. My first match for India was a friendly against Uzbekistan in Bengaluru.

After that camp, I was selected for the Asian Cup qualifiers in Thailand, and since then I have continued to get opportunities with the national team.