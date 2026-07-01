‘They said football was not for girls...’

For every footballer, there is a jersey that changes everything. For Malavika Prasad, it was India’s No. 22.
When India lifted the SAFF Women’s Championship trophy earlier this year, one of the goals that powered the triumph came off the boots of this 22-year-old footballer from Bengalam village in Kasaragod.
It might come across as an irony that football-fanatic Kerala had to wait for 26 years — after Bentla D’Couth of Kochi — for one of its women footballers to break into the Indian senior team.
Malavika has done it in style. Since making her debut, she has proven her mettle in India’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign and SAFF Women’s Championship.
In a chat with TNIE, Malavika opens up about her journey. Excerpts:
You were part of the team that won the SAFF Women’s Championship title this year. You also scored in one of the key matches. How did it feel?
It was indeed a very proud moment for me to represent the national team and win the championship. What made it even more special is that we won it on home soil. I was elated, overwhelmed.
You are the first Malayali player to represent the Indian women’s team after a gap of over two decades. How has your experience been in the Blue Tigresses camp?
Our team now has a lot of young players. The seniors, along with our coach Crispin Chettri sir, give us enough space to grow and express ourselves. He is supportive and motivating. He has also brought in several technical and tactical changes that have helped the team improve a lot.
Every player understands and performs her role well, and the seniors always step up whenever leadership is needed. Overall, the environment gives us the confidence to perform. Earlier, we used to lose to teams like Bangladesh. Now we consistently beat them, which shows how much we have improved.
You were part of the historic Indian team that qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia for the first time through the qualifiers. How was the experience?
It was the first time I got to play in such a big tournament. It was exciting to compete against top teams like Japan, whom we had always looked up to. It was an exhilarating and emotional experience.
I think we performed reasonably well, but we still have a long way to go to reach the level of those teams. The differences begin right from grassroots development. Watching and playing against such teams made me realise that we need to improve the basics of football training from a very young age.
How did your football journey begin?
I studied at Kakkat School in Kasaragod from Class 1 to 12. When I was in Class 5, I watched the senior girls in my school playing football, and that’s when I got hooked. By the next year, I was selected for the Kerala U-13 team.
Later, I played in the Bengaluru Women’s League and later in Kolkata. I was then selected for Kerala Blasters’ first women’s team. I was made the captain. After that team was disbanded, I moved to Madurai to join Sethu FC, for which I currently play in the Indian Women’s League.
Last year, I received my first call-up to the national team camp. But I couldn’t make the final squad for an international friendly in Dubai. Later, I was called up again for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers camp. I performed well there. My first match for India was a friendly against Uzbekistan in Bengaluru.
After that camp, I was selected for the Asian Cup qualifiers in Thailand, and since then I have continued to get opportunities with the national team.
How important was your family’s support?
Immense. My father passed away when I was in Class 5. He was the first person who recognised the footballer in me. He encouraged me to take up the sport. After his passing, my mother did everything she could to support my growth.
She travels with me everywhere. Even when people discouraged me from playing football, she always stood by me. She keeps motivating me. So does my brother who is currently working abroad. My family has been my biggest support system.
Did you face many setbacks during the early stages of your journey?
Yes, of course. There was a lot of criticism from various quarters, especially about girls playing football. About how it was a waste of time, how games would affect studies…. Even when we were in training camps, I have come across comments that football wasn’t meant for girls.
I never bothered to respond then. Today, the results speak for themselves.
You have played club football in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi and now Madurai. How do you view the current state of women’s club football in India?
It is certainly growing. More clubs are coming up. The Indian Women’s League (IWL) is also improving every year. But when you compare it with men’s football, we are still not rewarded enough for the performances we deliver.
The IWL is nowhere close to the ISL in terms of attention and support. For example, the salary paid to an entire women’s team can sometimes be equal to what a single ISL player earns.
Currently, it is the women’s team that has been bringing consistent results for India, but the facilities and support we receive are still nowhere near what men’s football gets.
How do you assess the state of women’s football in Kerala?
We have the Kerala Women’s League, which is conducted regularly, and Gokulam Kerala FC, which competes in the Indian Women’s League. But beyond that, there isn’t enough. We need more academies dedicated to girls. More league competitions and better academy infrastructure are essential if women’s football in Kerala has to grow.
After qualifying for the Asian Cup, some analysts opined that the Indian women’s team was better poised to reach the World Cup before the men’s team. How do you see India’s chances?
The Asian Cup is the qualification pathway to the World Cup. We qualified for it for the first time through the qualifiers, but we couldn’t progress further. Our immediate goal is to qualify for the Asian Cup again, maintain this momentum, and keep improving. If we continue on this path, I believe qualifying for the World Cup is definitely possible.
How do you see your career move ahead?
I want to stay with the national team for a long time and make a real impact. I want to score more goals. At the club level, I hope to continue performing well with Sethu FC. Another dream is to play club football abroad.
The men’s World Cup is heating up. Which teams and players are you rooting for?
I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. I admire his passion for the game and determination to keep performing at the highest level, give his best — even at this age. His journey has been quite inspiring.
My favourite teams are Brazil and Portugal. But based on what I have seen in the group stage, I feel France will go on to win the tournament.
What message would you give to girls who dream of becoming footballers?
Women’s football is growing steadily at both the state and national levels. If girls are truly passionate and are willing to work hard, they can definitely succeed. Dream big and keep working towards it.