To preserve cultural heritage, Kottayam man opens ‘Kerala Nadu Library’ in Australia

KOTTAYAM: With the rapid migration of Malayalis earning them the tag of global citizens, there is an increasing imperative to preserve and promote their cultural heritage. As concerns mount within the diaspora over younger generation’s diminishing connection to their native language, a Malayali author from Chingavanam in Kottayam is spearheading a cultural renaissance across continents.
Amid the concerns of Gen Z drifting away from literature, Chingavanam native Siju Jacob, who has been residing in Australia for more than a decade, has opened a dedicated library for Malayalam literature in the city of Orange in New South Wales, Australia.
Launched on Kerala’s Reading Day, June 19 this year, Siju has named his sanctuary of books as ‘Kerala Nadu Library.’ Siju has made it accessible to the diaspora, allowing any member to borrow books free of charge.
“The Australian diaspora comprises thousands of Malayalis who hold their mother tongue and homeland literature close to their hearts. However, lack of easy access to physical books remains a significant hurdle. This motivated me to create an exclusive Malayalam library in Australia,” Siju said.
An avid reader, Siju has chosen his own residence as the foundation for his mission. Transforming an entire room of his home into a haven for books, he has breathed life into this cultural hub. The shelves feature a magnificent array of texts, ranging from evergreen Malayalam classics to the contemporary releases, alongside an extensive and vibrant section dedicated to children’s literature.
Siju attributes the unwavering support of his family as the key factor that enabled him to realise this creative vision. When Siju proposed a self-funded library to address the difficulty of getting Malayalam books in Australia, it garnered overwhelming support from friends, bibliophiles, and cultural figures in India.
The library’s collection is being developed through a combination of Siju’s personal archives and generous contributions from prominent writers, cultural activists, and well-wishers in Kerala.
Siju said acquiring books to the library was a challenging task. “Purchasing Indian books locally in Australia is costly, and shipping them from Kerala often doubles or triples the original price. Some books have been purchased, while individuals and organisations have donated some,” Siju said.
More than just a traditional lending library, Siju envisions Kerala Nadu Library as a dynamic cultural forum that hosts regular book discussions, literary debates, and interactive creative sessions for the Malayali community in Australia.
Kerala’s prominent literary collective, ‘Thrissur Literary Forum-Cheroor Sahithi’, has extended its complete institutional support to Siju’s mission. Moving forward, both entities plan to collaborate closely to organise joint literary festivals, author interactions, and book reviews spanning across Kerala and Australia simultaneously.
“At its core, Kerala Nadu Library aims to do more than serve existing book enthusiasts; it seeks to ensure that children born and raised in the diaspora maintain their linguistic identity. By providing free access to quality books, the cultural centre will actively foster reading habits among the youth and pass down the beauty of the Malayalam language,” Siju said.