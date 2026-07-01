To preserve cultural heritage, Kottayam man opens ‘Kerala Nadu Library’ in Australia

KOTTAYAM: With the rapid migration of Malayalis earning them the tag of global citizens, there is an increasing imperative to preserve and promote their cultural heritage. As concerns mount within the diaspora over younger generation’s diminishing connection to their native language, a Malayali author from Chingavanam in Kottayam is spearheading a cultural renaissance across continents.

Amid the concerns of Gen Z drifting away from literature, Chingavanam native Siju Jacob, who has been residing in Australia for more than a decade, has opened a dedicated library for Malayalam literature in the city of Orange in New South Wales, Australia.

Launched on Kerala’s Reading Day, June 19 this year, Siju has named his sanctuary of books as ‘Kerala Nadu Library.’ Siju has made it accessible to the diaspora, allowing any member to borrow books free of charge.

“The Australian diaspora comprises thousands of Malayalis who hold their mother tongue and homeland literature close to their hearts. However, lack of easy access to physical books remains a significant hurdle. This motivated me to create an exclusive Malayalam library in Australia,” Siju said.

An avid reader, Siju has chosen his own residence as the foundation for his mission. Transforming an entire room of his home into a haven for books, he has breathed life into this cultural hub. The shelves feature a magnificent array of texts, ranging from evergreen Malayalam classics to the contemporary releases, alongside an extensive and vibrant section dedicated to children’s literature.

Siju attributes the unwavering support of his family as the key factor that enabled him to realise this creative vision. When Siju proposed a self-funded library to address the difficulty of getting Malayalam books in Australia, it garnered overwhelming support from friends, bibliophiles, and cultural figures in India.