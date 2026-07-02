A visa overstay leads to trafficking probe 

The case, however, did not end there. It was during questioning that the seriousness was revealed. The women alleged that they had been trafficked and exploited by Asif and Adheesh Krishnan alias Chippu. They informed the police that the two men had pressured and deceived them—forcing them to stay at the rented house, and used the premises to carry out immoral activities for financial gain.



Based on these allegations, police registered a second case against the two accused under human trafficking for exploitation. The two were arrested and later produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded them.



“It is mandatory that if foreign nationals are housed at any place, the registration officer needs to be informed about it. It did not happen in the case of any of the three women,” pointed out the police officer.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. “ We are planning to seek the custody of the accused. In the case of the foreign nationals, their mobile phones and transactions need to be checked,” noted the official.