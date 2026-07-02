Air Marshal Jasvir Mann is new Southern Air Command chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann has assumed command of Southern Air Command as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on Wednesday. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Headquarters Southern Air Command on the occasion.

Prior to taking over this appointment he was Senior Air Staff Officer at Western Air Command.

Commissioned in the fighter stream of Indian Air Force on December 16, 1989, the Air Officer is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Higher Air Command and a Post Graduate from the ‘Royal College of Defence Studies’, London (UK).

He is a ‘Pilot Attack Instructor’ who has over 3000 hours of flying experience on various aircraft like Apache, MiG-21, Jaguar, MiG-29, Su-30 and Rafale.

In his career spanning nearly four decades, the Air Marshal has commanded a Fighter Squadron and served as Air Officer Commanding of a premium fighter base.

He has held important command and staff appointments which include Air Defence Commander and Senior Officer in charge Administration of a Command.

In recognition of his service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal.

Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann succeeds Air Marshal Manish Khanna who superannuated on June 30.