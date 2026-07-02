Assembly nod for bill, Kerala a step closer to becoming Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paving the way for Kerala to be rechristened Keralam, the state assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved a Presidential reference in that regard.

Notably, this is the first unanimous decision taken by the recently elected state assembly.

In a rare gesture of unity, the ruling UDF and the opposition LDF and NDA joined hands to endorse all 10 clauses of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill 2026, which was referred by President Droupadi Murmu to the state assembly on June 17, seeking the legislature’s opinion. This is the first such Presidential reference the state assembly has received.

Once the bill clears the final step, the name of the state will become Keralam in all the official and legal proceedings and communications.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who read out the Presidential reference seeking the assembly’s approval, termed it a historic moment.

“The assembly had already taken a decision to rename the state, and the Union government immediately took action on the same. The House unanimously approved the legislation for the entire people of Keralam,” Thiruvanchoor said.