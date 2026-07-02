Doctor with a funny bone

The moment one trips or slips, making an absolute fool of oneself that they wish to evaporate — that moment becomes an unpleasant experience in their memory.



Nephrologist and former vice-principal of Government Medical College and Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Kashi Visweswaran shows us how those moments are not horrible but something to look back at with a grin.



With his new book Stumbles, Blunders, and Laughter, Dr Kashi has taken a different path. The author of 20 medical books is now stepping into literary fiction with his autobiographical account of his career. He weaves several moments into a narrative that seems less like a milestone and more like a life spent in profound action.