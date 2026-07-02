'Hands-on learning' lets Kerala digital varsity students make up to Rs 30k per month

KOCHI: Things are changing in the higher education sector in Kerala. Until now, when it came to courses, the only thing that mattered was classroom lectures.

However, in what can be termed as walking with the times and the demands of the job market, the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, commonly known as Digital University Kerala (DUK), has launched a master’s programme that will see students earning while learning.

“The key feature of the MSc in Data Science and Product Development is the professional earnings component,” DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath told TNIE.

According to him, the professional earnings component ensures that the students will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 10,000 in the initial semesters to Rs 30,000 in the final semester, subject to performance.

“This is a work-immersive programme where the students will learn, earn and build all at the same time. The programme aligns with the Work Integrated Learning (WIL) approach proposed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to produce graduates with both academic grounding and industry-ready skills,” he said.

The university wants to integrate academic learning with real-world industry experience, Saji said.

“The two-year programme, offered by the School of Digital Sciences, follows a work-immersive learning model, enabling students to participate in live projects while completing their academic requirements. The initiative is designed to address the gap between conventional classroom education and industry expectations,” he said.