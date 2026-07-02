'Hands-on learning' lets Kerala digital varsity students make up to Rs 30k per month

KOCHI: Things are changing in the higher education sector in Kerala. Until now, when it came to courses, the only thing that mattered was classroom lectures.
However, in what can be termed as walking with the times and the demands of the job market, the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, commonly known as Digital University Kerala (DUK), has launched a master’s programme that will see students earning while learning.
“The key feature of the MSc in Data Science and Product Development is the professional earnings component,” DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath told TNIE.
According to him, the professional earnings component ensures that the students will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 10,000 in the initial semesters to Rs 30,000 in the final semester, subject to performance.
“This is a work-immersive programme where the students will learn, earn and build all at the same time. The programme aligns with the Work Integrated Learning (WIL) approach proposed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to produce graduates with both academic grounding and industry-ready skills,” he said.
The university wants to integrate academic learning with real-world industry experience, Saji said.
“The two-year programme, offered by the School of Digital Sciences, follows a work-immersive learning model, enabling students to participate in live projects while completing their academic requirements. The initiative is designed to address the gap between conventional classroom education and industry expectations,” he said.
Under the programme, students will be embedded in specialised centres of excellence, including the Centre for Digital Innovation and Product Development, Centre for Applied AI Research Lab, Centre for Geospatial Analytics and the Centre for Data Analytics.
“Academic credits will be linked to project deliverables, ensuring continuous practical engagement,” the vice-chancellor said.
Elaborating on the curriculum, Saji said, “It covers areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, full-stack development, cloud computing, and DevOps practices.
Students will also work with industry-standard tools and collaborate with professionals on ongoing projects. The programme has an intake of 20 students. Candidates with a background in science, engineering, or mathematics with at least 60% marks are eligible to apply.”
Admissions will be based on CUET (PG) or the Digital University Admission Test (DUAT), followed by a skill assessment and interview. The second phase of admission for 2026 has started. The last date is July 10.
Key features of the programme
The second phase of admission for 2026 has started. The last date is July 10
Programme covers areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, full-stack development, cloud computing, and DevOps practices
Admissions will be based on CUET(PG) or the Digital University Admission Test (DUAT), followed by a skill assessment and interview