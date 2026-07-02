Intense lobbying on as Kerala UDF govt weighs filling key cabinet-rank posts

KOCHI: More than six weeks after the Congress-led UDF assumed office, several influential cabinet-rank and policy-making positions remain vacant, triggering intense lobbying within the alliance and fuelling speculation over who will eventually occupy the coveted posts.

Among the most closely watched appointments is the chairperson of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission (KARC), a cabinet-rank post widely regarded as a prestigious political assignment.

The position was held by veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. According to UDF sources, senior IUML leader Dr M K Muneer remains the party’s preferred nominee for the post.

However, Kerala Congress leaders are learnt to be lobbying for their chairman P J Joseph to head the commission. If Joseph is not appointed chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, KC(J) is likely to pitch him for the post of chairperson of the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities (KSWCFC). There is also a proposal to appoint Joseph to head an agriculture reforms panel tasked with recommending measures to modernise the state’s agriculture sector.

Should the Congress leadership decide to accommodate Joseph, sources say Muneer could instead be considered for the chairpersonship of the Kerala State Commission for Minorities. Party sources maintain that the IUML is keen to secure at least one of the two cabinet-rank assignments.