Kerala Assembly passes Fin Bill reducing low-alcohol tax amidst LDF boycott

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst a boycott by the opposition LDF, the state assembly on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill, which includes a controversial provision to reduce the tax on low-alcohol beverages.

Defending the legislation, Chief Minister V D Satheesan stated that the entire state, rather than just the UDF, should openly discuss these provisions, adding that the new tax structure would prevail once the policy receives widespread approval.

He criticised the opposition for manufacturing a controversy that takes the “grace” off the government. The new tax introduced in this budget will come into effect once it’s notified.

Satheesan invoked decisions made by the previous LDF administration to dismiss concerns that the tax cut would spur higher alcohol consumption. He traced the roots of the low-strength alcohol policy back to November 16, 2021, when current CPM state secretary M V Govindan held the excise portfolio.

A committee appointed under that tenure had actively promoted low-strength alcohol. Lowering the tax on these beverages, Satheesan argued, is a public health strategy aimed at phasing out strong liquor, which significantly drives up morbidity rates.

Earlier in the day, the house witnessed stormy scenes during the budget discussions. Former finance minister K N Balagopal raised a point of order, alleging “mystery” in the bill’s introduction without following procedural rules.

He maintained that no bill involving tax rates could be debated without first being vetted by the Subject Committee. Backing the protest, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan accused the government of “smuggling” the bill into the day’s legislative schedule.