Kerala comes together to put cheer back in baby Mia's life

KOCHI: It’s a tale of compassion and collective hope. Over the past three days, Kerala came together to give little Mia Maria a stronger chance at life.

Thousands of people, most of whom have never met the seven-month-old baby or her family, chipped in to raise a massive Rs 16.5 crore for life-saving gene therapy after the child was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare and aggressive genetic disorder affecting infants. From Rs 10 to lakhs, donations poured in generously, helping achieve the fundraising campaign target in just three days.

For Mia’s parents, Nimmy Joshi and Jinu George from Muvattupuzha, the nightmare began when they noticed their daughter’s movements slowing down. “We first took her to a nearby hospital, where we were told things would improve with time,” recalled Nimmy. “But when we consulted specialists at Aster Medcity, they advised a genetic test.”

On May 13, the diagnosis confirmed their worst fears when Mia Maria was diagnosed with SMA Type 1. Doctors told the family that gene therapy was Mia’s only hope of survival. Without it, they warned, the disease would progressively weaken her muscles, eventually affecting her breathing, with little chance of surviving beyond her first year.

“By then, she had already started developing respiratory issues,” said Nimmy. “Because of her condition, she cannot travel much and is now undergoing treatment at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Ernakulam,” she said.

With the treatment estimated to cost Rs 16.5 crore, Mia’s parents, along with local panchayat officials, opened a joint bank account and launched a crowdfunding campaign. “We couldn’t just stand by and do nothing when there was a treatment that could save our child,” said Nimmy. “People understood that this was a life-threatening illness with a possible cure, and they came forward in ways we never imagined,” she said.

Among those who helped spread the appeal for help was social worker Muhammed Sabeer from Muvattupuzha. “I didn’t know Mia personally,” he said.