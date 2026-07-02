Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph eyes drawing power from solar projects to tide over crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to tide over the state’s ongoing power crisis in a sustainable manner, the government has decided to give top priority for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.

Announcing the decision in the assembly on Wednesday, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said that battery storage would become a key component of the state’s energy strategy to enable the state to store surplus electricity generated during the day from solar power and use it during peak evening hours when demand is at its highest.

He highlighted that the battery storage project will help reduce dependence on costly short-term purchases.

The announcement comes close on the heels of KSEB imposing restrictions on electricity consumption over the past week owing to acute power shortage.

The minister said there is a gap between demand and supply of power owing to deficient southwest monsoon rainfall, soaring temperatures and the impact of El Nino, which has reduced hydropower generation and increased electricity demand.