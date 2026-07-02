Kerala Governor clears Seshadrinathan's posting as new state election commissioner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has approved the cabinet’s proposal to appoint N Seshadrinathan as the new State Election Commissioner. The official notification was issued on Wednesday. Speaking to TNIE, Seshadrinathan expressed happiness over the appointment and said he would assume charge at the earliest.

Seshadrinathan has served as Principal District and Sessions Judge in Kavaratti, as CBI Court judge in Ernakulam, and in several other judicial positions. Following his retirement, he has been serving as a judge at the Irinjalakkuda Family Court.

The appointment came despite stiff opposition from KPCC general secretary P M Niyas and a section of Congress leaders, as well as the Youth League, the IUML’s youth wing. They had questioned Seshadrinathan’s alleged past links with the CPM and the Sangh Parivar.

Niyas had sought the intervention of Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president Sunny Joseph and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, urging them to intervene. However, as he failed to garner enough support, the cabinet went ahead with the appointment.