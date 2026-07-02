Kerala teacher suspended for allegedly assaulting class 2 student

The General Education Department on Thursday suspended an upper primary school teacher for allegedly assaulting a Class two student at a government school in Pattannur in Kannur district of Kerala.

Earlier, Mattannur police had registered a case against the teacher Vipin of Pattannur UP School.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 16, when the student was beaten for taking too long to copy what had been written on the blackboard.

The child was later admitted to a hospital, following which the hospital authorities informed Childline and the police about the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child's parents, the Mattannur police conducted a preliminary inquiry and registered a case, officials said.

Following an inquiry by Childline authorities, the Education Department placed the teacher under suspension and ordered a departmental inquiry.

The department has also appointed an officer to conduct a detailed inquiry by recording the statements of students and teachers at the school.

Further disciplinary action will be initiated based on the inquiry report, officials added.

One more case

In yet another case, the Payyanur police, according to a report, have registered a case against a physical education teacher of a high school for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old Class 8 student in Kannur. The teacher has been identified as Raghu. The incident reportedly took place on June 22.

(With inputs from PTI)