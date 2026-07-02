Kochi-based CIFT tech turns live fish transport simple, efficient

KOCHI: Market studies suggest that customers overwhelmingly prefer live edible fish, as it eliminates the risk of chemical preservatives. However, transporting fish alive is easier said than done and is a problem that many aquaculture farmers struggle with.

Thankfully, Kochi-based Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has found a solution — a new technology that would make transportation of live fish and other aquatic animals safer, more efficient and best of all, chemical-free.

The CIFT research team recently bagged the Indian patent for the invention ‘An apparatus for hypothermic anesthetisation of aquatic animals prior to live transport using non-cyclic refrigeration’.

The novel system uses controlled low-temperature treatment to anaesthetise fish before transportation, without using chemicals. The cooling is done gradually and as per the requirement of the species, helping prevent sudden temperature shock and improve survival during transport.

“The technology will help aquaculture farmers transport live edible fish ensuring minimum mortality,” said a scientist associated with the research.

Explaining the process, the scientist said, “The fish would be kept in a box and the temperature of the water would be lowered gradually, causing the fish to turn dormant with minimum metabolic activity and oxygen consumption. Once the box reaches the destination, the temperature would be raised gradually and the fish will start moving.” The system can keep the fish dormant for 12 hours.