Plant it, forget it: Kerala engineer cracks smart farming code

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Farming isn’t easy. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be convenient.

This is the thought behind the smart farming system being developed by Gourish G Pillai, a 26-year-old engineer from Thiruvananthapuram.

The idea is ambitious: developing an automatic system that measures plant growth, identifies what minerals are lacking in the soil and supply them, maintains ideal pH levels and provides optimum sunlight and humidity for growth.

Having already grown tomatoes on a modest scale and currently growing palak under the project, Gourish is now working on a large-scale, fully automated plant growth ecosystem, one that utilises minimum space for maximum produce.

Gourish began work on the ambitious project through his startup Zelbytes incubated at Technology Business Incubator at Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, after joining there in 2020.

The project was recently incorporated in K-AgTech LaunchPad, a Rs 15-crore rural business incubator centre launched last year by College of Agriculture, Vellayani, under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), in collaboration with NABARD and Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia.

Envisioned as a complete growth ecosystem using Edge AI and IoT networks, the space is completely self-sustained, which can be monitored through an app developed by the firm, said Gourish.