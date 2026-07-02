Private bus operators in Kerala sell snacks on board to protest minister’s ‘alternative revenue’ suggestion

PATHANAMTHITTA: As passengers boarded a few private buses in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday, conductors greeted them with an unusual sales pitch. Instead of just issuing tickets, they were offering packets of murukku, achappam and kuzhalappam.

The sale of traditional snacks was not a business diversification but a symbolic protest against the mounting losses suffered by private bus operators, which they say worsened after the state introduced the Priyadarshini free bus service for women.

The workers said they were responding to the transport minister's recent suggestion that private bus operators should find alternative ways to increase their revenue. Taking the remark literally, they decided to sell homemade snacks during their trips to highlight the deepening financial crisis in the private bus sector.

"We are not selling snacks to make money. We want to show the government what kind of alternative income a private bus can realistically generate," said a conductor participating in the protest.