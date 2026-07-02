Space constraints force prisoners in Kerala to sleep in shifts: KeLSA study

KOCHI: A report by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) — based on inspections of correctional institutions such as prisons, jails, detention centres across the state — has revealed that severe space shortages have forced inmates to sleep in shifts, while many are packed so tightly together that they spend the night breathing one another’s exhaled air.

The report filed before the Kerala High Court stated that several government departments possess vacant land and unused properties adjoining existing prison complexes, which could be effectively utilised for the construction of additional prison blocks and allied infrastructure to mitigate overcrowding.

The prison authorities stated that there are 58 jails in the state, housing a total of 9,914 inmates till date against an authorised capacity of 7,416. The prison authorities maintained that overcrowding is limited to the central prisons, asserting that district jails and sub-jails are not affected by the problem.

The report stated: “Overcrowding in Kerala Prisons, particularly among Undertrial Prisoners (UTPs), has reached an alarming level, resulting in serious violations of their fundamental human rights and constitutional guarantees of dignity.

In several correctional institutions, inmates are compelled to sleep in shifts owing to the acute shortage of space, with prisoners lying in such close proximity that they are forced to inhale one another’s breath throughout the night.”