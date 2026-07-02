Where have all the fireflies gone?

When stars descend to earth, they become fireflies.

Darkness comes alive with tiny magical flickers. They drift silently through the air like fairies wandering the wilderness. And you gaze at them, mesmerised.

In fantasy, that is.

In reality, they are insects. Or, more precisely, beetles. Yet few creatures blur the line between science and magic quite like they do.

With the arrival of the monsoon, these tiny natural lanterns once illuminated backyards, paddy fields and village paths across Kerala. Today, however, our encounters with them are increasingly confined to the snaps shared by wildlife photographers.

Those images reveal a breathtaking spectacle called a congregation.

“It is when hundreds of adult male fireflies gather after dusk, flashing their lights to attract females waiting on the ground,” explains Bijoy C, assistant professor and head of the Shadpada Entomology Research Lab at Christ College, Irinjalakuda.

“It is almost like a swayamvaram,” he says. “The glowing males fly above while the females choose their mate.”

Such congregations, he recalls, were once common across Kerala, especially rural and suburban areas.

“They were visible wherever nights were truly dark, before artificial lighting became widespread. Now they have become increasingly difficult to find,” Bijoy notes.

Ironically, despite the Western Ghats being one of India’s richest habitats for fireflies, very few researchers have studied these enigmatic beetles.

“It is quite surprising that there are not many people working on fireflies,” says Bijoy.

His own journey into the field happened almost by accident. “My research centred around insects, but never specifically on fireflies. I entered the field quite unexpectedly,” he adds.

The turning point came during the pandemic. Inspired by World Firefly Day celebrations, his students proposed a project documenting firefly sightings around their homes.

“I asked them to record the date, time and place whenever they spotted fireflies over two months. Almost all of them reported very few sightings,” Bijoy recalls.

“That’s when I also realised something had changed. These insects were once abundant around us, but had become surprisingly rare.”