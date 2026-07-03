900 medical coding staff laid off at Kerala offices of US healthcare firm; state govt steps in

Around 900 medical coding professionals at the Indian operations of a US-based healthcare analytics firm were abruptly laid off when they reported for work on Friday morning, triggering protests and prompting the Kerala government to intervene.

The affected employees, based at the company's offices in Kochi and Kozhikode, alleged they were dismissed without prior notice or compliance with the notice period stipulated in their contracts.

Following protests by the workers outside the company premises, Congress MLA Uma Thomas intervened and challenged the management's decision.

The Kerala labour department subsequently stepped in to examine the legality of the mass layoffs and seek an immediate resolution.

Uma Thomas, the MLA from Thrikkakara, visited the Kochi office and contacted Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna after the employees staged the protest.

Thomas told reporters she had spoken to company representatives in Kochi and expressed concern that the sudden terminations would seriously affect the employees' lives.

"They have agreed to discuss the matter and provide compensation in accordance with the directions of the labour officer," she said.

The MLA said the priority was to ensure that the employees remained in service. "There has been intervention from the labour department. The labour secretary will arrive on July 6 and hold discussions," she said.

Labour department officials said they had held discussions with company representatives in Kochi and decided to put the termination process on hold.

According to the officials, the company had assured them that any further decision on the terminations would be taken only after the labour secretary held a meeting with the management.

The company did not respond to media queries.

(With inputs from PTI)