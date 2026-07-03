AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal accuses Adani of 'bypassing' Kerala in Vizhinjam stake sale

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal has alleged that the Adani Group cannot transfer a 49 per cent stake in the company operating Vizhinjam International Seaport without informing the Kerala government, asserting that the state is "not like BJP-ruled states where the group acts as a superpower".

Responding to questions in New Delhi on the proposed sale of a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) to Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Venugopal said the transaction was still awaiting regulatory approvals and that the Adani Group owed an explanation.

"The Adani Group cannot carry out such activities by keeping the Kerala government in the dark. Kerala is not like BJP-ruled states where the Adani Group acts as a superpower," he said on Thursday.

Venugopal said the proposed transaction was yet to receive approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other regulatory authorities.

"Is Adani our super government? Do they think they can carry out such actions by keeping the Kerala government in the dark? Is this a BJP-ruled state? There is criticism that in some BJP-ruled states, it is Adani's decisions that prevail," he said.

"But Kerala is not like that. Here, the Adani Group is not a superpower. Things do not happen simply because Adani decides they should. Did the Adani Group assume that the situation in Kerala is the same?" he added.