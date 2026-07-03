All-season mobile workstation for fish vendors bags design patent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every day, thousands of roadside fish vendors, most of them women, spend hours exposed to scorching sun, heavy rain and unhygienic surroundings while selling their catch. Many stay seated in the same posture for hours with little access to basic facilities. A team of researchers has now developed an innovation that could significantly improve their working conditions – a mobile workstation.

The idea emerged from field research rather than the drawing board.

As part of her MSc Home Science project, Kavya Vijayan studied the working conditions of fish vendors under the guidance of Sithara Balan V, associate professor in the Home Science Department at the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram. The research team surveyed 500 fish vendors in the city and documented their challenges.

They found that vendors routinely worked long hours in the open, enduring intense sunlight, rain and mosquito bites while sitting in the same posture, often without even basic amenities.

The findings led to the idea of designing a covered, mobile workstation that would make their work safer, more comfortable and hygienic. “We then carried out an in-depth study of 150 fish vendors, collecting measurements such as standing height, shoulder height, elbow height, arm reach and hip breadth to develop a workstation tailored to their needs,” Sithara told TNIE.

She shared the concept with Karthik Mohan, assistant professor in the Architecture Department at College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET). Working with BArch students Adhil Jomy and Panjami S, the team worked out a practical design.

The innovation has now been granted a design patent, paving the way for technology transfer and commercial production so that the workstation can eventually benefit fish vendors on a large scale. The workstation has a lightweight frame mounted on wheels for easy mobility and weighs less than 100kg.