Fireworks fund of Chandanappally church feast becomes home for elderly couple

PATHANAMTHITTA: The money that would normally have gone up in fireworks during Chandanappally St George Orthodox Church’s annual feast this year has instead been turned into a home for an underprivileged elderly couple. The house, built with the savings from the cancelled fireworks display, was completed in just 60 days.

The initiative was undertaken by the church’s global diaspora forum in response to an appeal by Orthodox Church supreme head Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, who had urged parishes to replace fireworks with charitable projects following the Mundathikode fireworks tragedy. The annual feast at the church was celebrated on May 7 and 8.

The house comprises two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen and a bathroom with all basic amenities.

It was built with a traditional tiled roof at the beneficiaries’ request.

In addition to cancelling the customary fireworks display, the church also scaled down its annual expatriate gathering and diverted those funds towards the housing project.

The house will be blessed at 3.30 pm on July 5. The ceremony will be led by the parish vicar and the assistant vicar, parish office-bearers said.

‘Compassion shines brighter than fireworks’

Commending the initiative, the Catholicos said the Chandanappally parish had set an example by demonstrating that celebrations could be simplified to bring hope and dignity to those in need.