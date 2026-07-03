Illegal shooting of strays exposes gaps in Kerala’s euthanasia system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recurring incidents of unauthorised shooting and illegal killing of stray dogs in Kerala have exposed a major gap between the legal framework governing the euthanasia of aggressive dogs and its implementation on the ground.

Despite the growing stray dog menace and rising reports of attacks, local bodies across the state have largely failed to implement the Supreme Court-mandated euthanasia protocol, leaving elected representatives and residents to resort to unauthorised killings.

According to animal welfare organisations, multiple FIRs have been registered on illegal killings of strays using guns, poisons and other inhumane methods after the recent SC order.

“Many local bodies are yet to establish the institutional mechanism mandated under the Supreme Court’s directions and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules for carrying out euthanasia. Majority of the local bodies are yet to form the mandatory ABC committees,” said Sreedevi S Kartha, member of People for Animal (PFA).

The recent incidents in Kollam and Wagamon in Idukki, where aggressive stray dogs were shot dead instead of being dealt with through the legally prescribed euthanasia process, have laid bare the gaps in implementation and the inability of local bodies to operationalise the mandated protocol.

According to the local self government department (LSGD) and the animal husbandry department, euthanasia is intended to be a carefully monitored, scientific and humane process – not an emergency response that local bodies can invoke on their own.

Following the Supreme Court’s directions earlier this year permitting euthanasia of specific categories of dangerous stray dogs, the LSGD issued a fresh order directing all local bodies to constitute Local Animal Birth Control (ABC) Monitoring Committees.