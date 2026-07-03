Illegal shooting of strays exposes gaps in Kerala’s euthanasia system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recurring incidents of unauthorised shooting and illegal killing of stray dogs in Kerala have exposed a major gap between the legal framework governing the euthanasia of aggressive dogs and its implementation on the ground.
Despite the growing stray dog menace and rising reports of attacks, local bodies across the state have largely failed to implement the Supreme Court-mandated euthanasia protocol, leaving elected representatives and residents to resort to unauthorised killings.
According to animal welfare organisations, multiple FIRs have been registered on illegal killings of strays using guns, poisons and other inhumane methods after the recent SC order.
“Many local bodies are yet to establish the institutional mechanism mandated under the Supreme Court’s directions and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules for carrying out euthanasia. Majority of the local bodies are yet to form the mandatory ABC committees,” said Sreedevi S Kartha, member of People for Animal (PFA).
The recent incidents in Kollam and Wagamon in Idukki, where aggressive stray dogs were shot dead instead of being dealt with through the legally prescribed euthanasia process, have laid bare the gaps in implementation and the inability of local bodies to operationalise the mandated protocol.
According to the local self government department (LSGD) and the animal husbandry department, euthanasia is intended to be a carefully monitored, scientific and humane process – not an emergency response that local bodies can invoke on their own.
Following the Supreme Court’s directions earlier this year permitting euthanasia of specific categories of dangerous stray dogs, the LSGD issued a fresh order directing all local bodies to constitute Local Animal Birth Control (ABC) Monitoring Committees.
“Euthanasia literally means mercy killing. It cannot be carried out by shooting or any other method. Only the Local ABC monitoring committee can recommend it after following the prescribed procedure.
Earlier, only local bodies with ABC centres were required to have such committees. After the court expanded the responsibilities of local bodies, the government instructed all panchayats, municipalities and corporations to constitute the committees irrespective of whether they have ABC centres. We will be issuing fresh orders to ensure the compliance of the SC order and ABC rules,” said a senior official of LSGD.
Under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, the committee has the authority to assess whether a dog qualifies for euthanasia. “Euthanasia can be recommended only in exceptional circumstances, including dogs suffering from untreatable grievous injuries, incurable diseases or those certified as highly ferocious after veterinary assessment. Even then, the process must be carried out only through intravenous administration of Thiopentone Sodium, ensuring a painless death,” the official added.
According to the animal husbandry department the existing system is inadequate. It is learned that the state has only four nominated Animal Welfare Board members covering all 14 districts making it impossible to ensure their presence during emergency situations involving aggressive dogs.
“When an aggressive dog is reported, these situations demand an immediate response. But the officials who are expected to be part of the process already have heavy workloads. That is a practical difficulty we have identified. This needs to be revised,” said an official of animal husbandry department.
“People are reacting to emergencies. But ultimately, everything has to be done within the framework of the law. We need detailed operational guidelines so that local bodies know exactly what to do when such situations arise,” the official added.
ABC monitoring panel
Following the Supreme Court’s directions earlier this year permitting euthanasia of specific categories of dangerous stray dogs, the LSGD issued a fresh order directing all local bodies to constitute Local Animal Birth Control (ABC) monitoring committees
Following this, the government instructed all panchayats, municipalities and corporations to constitute the committees irrespective of whether they have ABC centres.
Hence, the LSGD will be issuing fresh orders to ensure the compliance of the SC order and ABC rules