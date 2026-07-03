Kerala to make age proof must to buy booze

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the lines of Karnataka’s recent “no ID, no entry” rule, the state excise department is planning to roll out ID-based age verification to prevent liquor sales to people below the legal drinking age of 23.

Excise Minister M Liju cited complaints of persons aged below 23 buying liquor from Bevco outlets as the rationale behind the move. “Bars too get underage customers, as revealed by reports of brawls involving people below 23 years of age. The government wants a foolproof system to enforce the age limit. More details will be announced on Friday,” he said. He did not specify whether all customers will have to produce ID or only when asked.

As per the new norm in Karnataka, all establishments serving liquor should allow entry only after verifying a government-issued ID. Owners will face heavy fines or licence cancellation for violations.