Kerala’s traditional temple art heading to the King’s realm

GURUVAYUR: Ottanthullal, one of Kerala’s traditional temple art forms, is going places, all the way to the United Kingdom. Led by Manalur Gopinath, a retired police inspector and Ottanthullal maestro hailing from Manalur in Thrissur, Ottanthullal is set to make its debut on Scotland’s cultural stage this month.

For centuries, Ottanthullal has remained an integral part of Kerala’s cultural identity. Originating in temple courtyards and evolving into a widely appreciated cultural performance, the art form, known for its unique blend of storytelling, satire, music, dance and theatrical expression, continues to adapt while preserving its traditional essence.

Gopinath will perform Ottanthullal at the Glasgow Festival on July 5 and at the SAN TV South Asian Music & Dance Festival 2026 on July 11. The international cultural tour will continue with another performance in London on July 18.