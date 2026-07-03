Kerala’s traditional temple art heading to the King’s realm

GURUVAYUR: Ottanthullal, one of Kerala’s traditional temple art forms, is going places, all the way to the United Kingdom. Led by Manalur Gopinath, a retired police inspector and Ottanthullal maestro hailing from Manalur in Thrissur, Ottanthullal is set to make its debut on Scotland’s cultural stage this month.
For centuries, Ottanthullal has remained an integral part of Kerala’s cultural identity. Originating in temple courtyards and evolving into a widely appreciated cultural performance, the art form, known for its unique blend of storytelling, satire, music, dance and theatrical expression, continues to adapt while preserving its traditional essence.
Gopinath will perform Ottanthullal at the Glasgow Festival on July 5 and at the SAN TV South Asian Music & Dance Festival 2026 on July 11. The international cultural tour will continue with another performance in London on July 18.
In recognition of his long-standing contribution to preserving and promoting Ottanthullal, Gopinath will also be honoured with the SAN TV International Cultural Excellence Award 2026. His efforts to sustain the tradition, present it in contemporary formats and expand its audience across generations and international borders were key considerations for the award.
The citation reads: “In recognition of exceptional contributions to preserving and promoting the traditional art form of Ottanthullal, enriching South Asian cultural heritage and inspiring audiences across generations and borders through dedicated artistic service, Sri Manalur Gopinath is hereby honoured.”
Beyond being a personal achievement for the artist, this journey reflects the growing international recognition of Kerala’s traditional arts. The moment stands as a source of pride for Kerala’s cultural community and heritage traditions.