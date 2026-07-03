Misuse concerns mount as 27k SSLC examinees avail scribes in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 27,000 students from Kerala schools wrote this year’s SSLC examinations using a scribe for writing support, a finding that has triggered concerns over the provision’s misuse.

According to the response from the general education department to an RTI query, 27,325 students availed a scribe’s support to write the examinations that were held in March. This comes to around 6.5% of the 4,14,270 students who appeared for the SSLC exams. As many as 30,986 students had applied for the facility.

Amid concerns sounded from various corners, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said the department will look into the matter. “Scribe facility is given to students with disabilities and difficulties. We will examine whether the provision is being misused. As of now, there are no plans to change the norms,” he told TNIE.

As per a ‘Report on Persons with Disabilities in Kerala’ published by the department of economics and statistics in 2022, 2.6% of the state’s total population was found to be disabled. The study was conducted based on data collected through the National Sample Survey between July and December 2018.

A top department official maintained that the complex matter needed to be solved through a policy decision. He said the number of students availing scribes had seen a rise in recent years. “Scribes are provided to students who cannot write properly due to an intellectual or learning disability or some recent physical trauma.

A medical board comprising four doctors examines the students and recommends whether they need a scribe to write the exam or not. Once the medical board approves the request, the education department does not have much role in it,” said the official.