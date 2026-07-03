Pinarayi asks UDF govt not to give in to Adani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the UDF government not to give in to Adani’s interests in the proposed transfer of its stake to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said the transfer of a 49 per cent stake without the prior permission of the state government would violate the concession agreement and demanded that the chief minister clarify the government’s stand on the issue.

“Although the chief minister told the assembly that Adani had not informed the government about the transfer of shares to MSC, company officials have reportedly said that the government had been informed. The ball is now in the government’s court. It should clarify the course of action it intends to take. The transfer of shares to MSC would give the company a monopoly in the future and could adversely affect the long-term development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport,” he said.