Satheesan conveys ‘displeasure’ to Adani Group

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has formally conveyed the state government’s displeasure to the Adani Ports management over the trasfer of shares in the Vizhinjam International Seaport to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) without informing or consulting the government.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport, a long-cherished dream project of the state, became a reality under a concession agreement between the state government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL), which operates the port on behalf of the concessionaire, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ). “Changes to the concessionaire’s share structure can only be made with the government’s approval.

The government will decide on its future course of action in this matter only after strictly reviewing the applicable clauses of the concession agreement alongside other regulations and guidelines,” Satheesan said.

The government’s foremost priority is to safeguard the state’s interests while ensuring Vizhinjam Port realises its full potential as a globally competitive transshipment hub, the CM said. The proposed Rs 13,000-crore MSC–Adani deal, billed as the state’s biggest-ever foreign direct investment, is likely to sail through despite triggering a political storm, top government officials familiar with the matter indicated.

The developments gathered pace on Wednesday after APSEZ, the concessionaire, moved swiftly to formally inform the state government of the proposed stake sale. The communication reached the government on the very day the chief minister flagged concerns over the deal in the state assembly.

In its letter, the Adani Group outlined the regulatory provisions and concession agreement clauses that permit the induction of foreign equity from MSC. The approval process will now follow a strict bureaucratic pipeline, where the agreement will first be scrutinised by the state-owned Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited and then the law department.