BJP launches Mission 2029 in Kerala, targets 30 lakh more votes and multiple Lok Sabha seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Refusing to rest on gains it made in the assembly election, the BJP is now eyeing landmark success in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls in the state, with at least 30 lakh more votes and victories in multiple seats. And in an effort to ensure only those with leadership qualities make it to the top, the party aims to impart relevant skills and evaluate prospective candidates.

Setting the tone for its ‘Mission 2029’ objectives in the state with leadership lessons through the Saral app, a 72-page handbook and 24-hour mandatory residential camps for members above the grade of area general secretary, the party hopes to reap the benefit of the backlash against the LDF.

The BJP bagged 24.66 lakh votes in the assembly election and improved its share from the previous election—remaining third on the table.

According to an internal document circulated in party circles, the BJP has instructed activists to host at least one political event at the booth, constituency and district levels every month as it sets targets for the 2029 general election.

In fostering the image of a major opposition party in the state, workers have been directed to garner the support of voters who backed the CPM in the past, and even make efforts to turn CPM party villages into saffron fortresses. Implementing the top-down approach, the party wants them to further highlight the ‘Congress-League-Jamaat-e-Islami’ alliance, a key plank on which it fought the recent election, and reap political advantage in doing so.

One-day camps are being organised for the party’s panchayat/area presidents, committee members and morcha office-bearers at constituency, district, state councils, and for up to 10 prominent people in each constituency who could stand the party in good stead in the long run.