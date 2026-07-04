CPM rectification to address leaders’ parliamentary ambitions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the CPM is set to initiate a major course correction solely focusing on addressing the growing tendency of parliamentary ambition among leaders. The rectification document to come up later before the central committee and the extended state committee meeting could well pave the way for restructuring the leadership.
The CPM opted for the process as the leadership collectively felt the need for such a rectification. The recent politburo meeting approved the document. Sources said central leadership felt that greed for parliamentary positions has now attained the central stage in the Kerala unit. It’s learnt that the PB was not happy with the Kerala unit’s report on the recent electoral defeat.
“We have identified that rectification is required regarding different aspects. However this time, it would solely focus on parliamentary ambitions. Even those occupying leadership positions are not free of such ambitions. It’s essential to correct such aberrations if we have to forge ahead as a Communist party.
The party would also verify how this pertains to PB and CC members,” pointed out a senior leader. The top leadership is also reportedly not happy with the way the Kerala leadership chose its candidate at Taliparamba - where state secretary M V Govindan’s wife P K Shyamala had contested.
These issues too would be discussed as part of the election review. The soon-to-be-held extended state committee is likely to consider the possibility of restructuring the state leadership.
The party will look into the reasons for the defeat, its solution and the corrective measures required. “The extended state committee meeting will have a similar effect as holding a party plenum. A decision has been taken to hold the extended state committee in West Bengal and Kerala. The process has already begun,” said a central committee member.
With more criticism bubbling up in the state, the extended committee is expected to witness severe criticism against the state leadership.
More voice criticism
In an unprecedented development, more leaders have openly pointed out organisational and political lapses that led to the electoral failure. Close on the heels of general secretary M A Baby and central committee members Thomas Isaac and P Rajeeve, state secretariat member Puthalath Dinesan too opened up about what he thought went wrong.
In a detailed social media post, Dinesan pointed out not just the obvious but has also listed out reasons that had invited criticism. In addition to criticising the decisions at Payyannur and Taliparamba, he also criticised the LDF slogan. Interestingly, the senior leader trained his guns on state secretary M V Govindan and ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan without naming them. Apparently criticising the way Pinarayi supported Vellappally Natesan, Dinesan said even though the CPM had expressed its dissent over Vellappally’s anti-minority remarks, it should have been done in an unambiguous and critical manner.
Open criticism was also raised at the Ayyappa Sangamam where UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s message was read out.
Failure to take action against A Padmakumar in the Sabarimala issue, certain statements (by party leaders) during the election, lapses in understanding people’s pulse among other aspects figured in Dinesan’s self-critical assessment.
The senior leader hoped the extended state committee would be a platform to correct lapses and strengthen the party’s organisational system.
Referring to its comebacks in the past, he exuded confidence that the CPM would eventually make a strong comeback.