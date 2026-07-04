CPM rectification to address leaders’ parliamentary ambitions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the CPM is set to initiate a major course correction solely focusing on addressing the growing tendency of parliamentary ambition among leaders. The rectification document to come up later before the central committee and the extended state committee meeting could well pave the way for restructuring the leadership.

The CPM opted for the process as the leadership collectively felt the need for such a rectification. The recent politburo meeting approved the document. Sources said central leadership felt that greed for parliamentary positions has now attained the central stage in the Kerala unit. It’s learnt that the PB was not happy with the Kerala unit’s report on the recent electoral defeat.

“We have identified that rectification is required regarding different aspects. However this time, it would solely focus on parliamentary ambitions. Even those occupying leadership positions are not free of such ambitions. It’s essential to correct such aberrations if we have to forge ahead as a Communist party.

The party would also verify how this pertains to PB and CC members,” pointed out a senior leader. The top leadership is also reportedly not happy with the way the Kerala leadership chose its candidate at Taliparamba - where state secretary M V Govindan’s wife P K Shyamala had contested.

These issues too would be discussed as part of the election review. The soon-to-be-held extended state committee is likely to consider the possibility of restructuring the state leadership.

The party will look into the reasons for the defeat, its solution and the corrective measures required. “The extended state committee meeting will have a similar effect as holding a party plenum. A decision has been taken to hold the extended state committee in West Bengal and Kerala. The process has already begun,” said a central committee member.