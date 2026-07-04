Five juveniles booked after class IX student alleges repeated sexual assault in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: Five juveniles, including four boys and a girl, have been booked after a 13-year-old Class IX student alleged that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her classmates in the Pathanamthitta district.



The alleged abuse came to light after the survivor disclosed the incidents during a counselling session at her school. Based on her statement, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



Police said that the alleged incident happened last month.



According to the complaint, the four boys allegedly sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions, while the girl allegedly facilitated the abuse. The survivor told police that the incidents took place near the school and at the house of a girl named in the case.



The minor also alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a few persons from outside the school. She told investigators that she would be able to identify them. Police have launched a detailed probe to trace the outsiders allegedly involved.



Further investigation is underway.