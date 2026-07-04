IIM-Kozhikode creates history with 66% women in MBA batch

KOZHIKODE: Setting a new milestone in gender diversity, the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK) has recorded the highest-ever representation of women in the history of the IIMs.

Of the 499 students inducted in the institute’s flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP), 329 are women, taking female representation to 66%, the highest in the flagship MBA programme of any IIM.

In fact, of the total 599 students inducted across all three full-time MBA programmes — the PGP, the PGP in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM) and PGP in Finance (PGP-Fin) — in the 2026-28 academic batch, as many as 377, or nearly 63%, are women.

The institute also strengthened its academic diversity. Overall, 59% of students across the three programmes are from non-engineering disciplines.

In addition to the MBA programmes, IIMK inducted 99 doctoral scholars into its management doctoral programmes recently.