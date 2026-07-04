Kerala govt to probe allegations regarding PSC appointments: Minister Janeesh

THRISSUR: Kerala Youth Welfare Minister OJ Janeesh on Saturday alleged irregularities in appointments made by the Kerala PSC during the previous LDF government and said the present government would conduct a probe into the matter.
His remarks came amid allegations over appointments to the State Planning Board, where the answers to 10 questions written by a candidate were allegedly not evaluated.
Following the incident, the Public Service Commission (PSC) had initially ordered an inquiry by its internal vigilance wing.
However, it was later decided to entrust the probe to the Controller of Examinations.
Janeesh, who is also the Kerala Youth Congress president, questioned the decision.
"If the individuals working alongside the Controller of Examinations are themselves part of the alleged irregularities, then this amounts to handing the key to the thief.
It is becoming increasingly clear that the PSC is trying to protect someone.
Otherwise, why would it act this way?" he asked.
Janeesh said the alleged irregularity came to light after an aspirant from Alappuzha fought a prolonged legal battle, and that the PSC disclosed details relating to the examination only after the intervention of the State Information Commission.
"From the very beginning, there has been an apparent attempt to shield certain individuals," he alleged.
Referring to appointments made through the PSC to the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), Janeesh claimed that 38 of the 44 candidates appointed were from a single college.
He alleged that this raised serious concerns that answer sheets and question papers may have been manipulated in that recruitment as well.
"It is becoming increasingly evident that such practices have been occurring repeatedly over the last ten years.
If lakhs of PSC candidates now wonder whether similar manipulations occurred in rank lists from that period onward, no one can blame them for having such doubts," he said.
He further alleged that most of the key functionaries in the PSC, including its chairman and members, were appointed during the previous 10 years.
"They receive substantial salaries from public funds.
If people occupying the highest positions in a constitutional institution repeatedly engage in such misconduct while drawing large salaries from taxpayers' money, how can Kerala society view this with anything but concern?" he asked.
Janeesh said the UDF government would stand firmly with PSC aspirants.
"The Chief Minister has assured us that the government would conduct an investigation that would expose every person involved in these irregularities.
The government is prepared to move forward in that direction," he said.
He also alleged that CPI(M) and DYFI leaders had failed to raise the concerns of government job aspirants in the Kerala Assembly.
Janeesh said that the government has indicated its willingness to move towards a proper investigation into appointments made by the PSC.
"Since the PSC is a constitutional institution, there are certain legal and procedural limitations, and those aspects must be examined.
The Chief Minister has assured us that the Cabinet will take an appropriate decision after considering the legal dimensions.
The Youth Congress has confidence in that assurance," he added.
He also welcomed the state government's order to heads of government departments to report vacancies within three weeks.
Janeesh also alleged that during the LDF government's tenure, vacancies were not reported to the PSC, thereby facilitating backdoor appointments in government departments.