Kerala govt to probe allegations regarding PSC appointments: Minister Janeesh

THRISSUR: Kerala Youth Welfare Minister OJ Janeesh on Saturday alleged irregularities in appointments made by the Kerala PSC during the previous LDF government and said the present government would conduct a probe into the matter.

His remarks came amid allegations over appointments to the State Planning Board, where the answers to 10 questions written by a candidate were allegedly not evaluated.

Following the incident, the Public Service Commission (PSC) had initially ordered an inquiry by its internal vigilance wing.

However, it was later decided to entrust the probe to the Controller of Examinations.

Janeesh, who is also the Kerala Youth Congress president, questioned the decision.

"If the individuals working alongside the Controller of Examinations are themselves part of the alleged irregularities, then this amounts to handing the key to the thief.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the PSC is trying to protect someone.

Otherwise, why would it act this way?" he asked.

Janeesh said the alleged irregularity came to light after an aspirant from Alappuzha fought a prolonged legal battle, and that the PSC disclosed details relating to the examination only after the intervention of the State Information Commission.

"From the very beginning, there has been an apparent attempt to shield certain individuals," he alleged.

Referring to appointments made through the PSC to the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), Janeesh claimed that 38 of the 44 candidates appointed were from a single college.

He alleged that this raised serious concerns that answer sheets and question papers may have been manipulated in that recruitment as well.

"It is becoming increasingly evident that such practices have been occurring repeatedly over the last ten years.