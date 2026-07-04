Toe party line on Adani: High command to Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback for Chief Minister V D Satheesan, the Congress high command has taken a dim view of the controversy over the proposed transfer of a stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) without the state government’s approval.

According to Congress sources, a high command representative conveyed the party’s displeasure to the chief minister two days ago and reminded him that the state’s handling of the issue must be in line with the Congress’ national stand on the Adani Group.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly accused the Adani Group of monopolising key sectors of the economy through the political patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

The high command is learnt to have told the chief minister that the concession agreement signed during the Oommen Chandy government’s tenure was designed to safeguard the state’s interests. Any dilution of those safeguards would be unacceptable, it reportedly said, urging the government not to yield to pressure from the Adani Group. The leadership also recalled allegations that corporate funding had been used to engineer defections of opposition legislators to the BJP, sources said.

It was the high command’s intervention that prompted Satheesan to harden his stand on the proposed share transfer on Thursday evening, Congress leaders said.

“His response to questions and a submission in the assembly a day earlier lacked bite. He described MSC as the world’s largest container shipping company and even remarked that the issue had not generated much public interest,” a Congress MLA said.

However, leaders close to the chief minister dismissed the claim as a “witch hunt” aimed at undermining his credibility.