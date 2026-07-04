Toofan gathers ‘special’ force; Kerala to step up interstate anti-drug drive

KOCHI: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday announced the formation of a special task force (STF) under the direct leadership of the state police chief to strengthen Operation Toofan, the state’s flagship anti-drug campaign. The STF will coordinate anti-narcotics operations across Kerala and spearhead efforts to dismantle interstate drug-trafficking networks.

Launching ‘Toofan Jagaran’ at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district as part of the second phase of Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt, Chennithala said additional police personnel would also be deployed in Perumbavoor to intensify anti-drug enforcement.

The minister said 5,260 drug cases have been registered and 5,634 persons arrested since the launch of Operation Toofan. He also announced that Kerala will host a meeting of the directors general of police of neighbouring states on July 8 to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordinate action against the flow of narcotics into the state.

“Drug syndicates operate across state borders. We will share intelligence and conduct joint operations to dismantle these networks,” Chennithala said.

Describing Perumbavoor as the “plywood capital of Asia”, the minister said drug syndicates had attempted to misuse the town’s large migrant worker population to expand their operations. He said Operation Toofan was aimed at restoring Perumbavoor’s identity and eliminating organised drug trafficking through sustained enforcement and public participation.

State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar issued a stern warning to drug traffickers, saying they were not only breaking the law but also destroying Kerala’s future.

Ignoring intermittent rain, hundreds of students, traders, migrant workers, and members of the public joined Home Minister Chennithala, the DGP Chandrasekhar, senior police officers, and public representatives in the anti-drug rally and public meeting, reflecting widespread support for the campaign.