13-year-old girl alleges sexual assault; police launch probe in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Koodal police have launched a probe into a complaint alleging sexual harassment of a 13-year-old girl by several people, including her classmates.
Police said two cases were registered at the station on Friday against six people, including four minors who were classmates of the victim studying in Class 9 of a school in the district.
The accused were questioned for several hours and later released after being served notices directing them to appear before the probe team whenever required. Officials said the investigation is under way, as certain inconsistencies between the girl’s statements and the available circumstantial evidence need to be examined further.
Officials said it was the sister of the victim who informed the Childline about the sexual harassment incidents that took place a few months back. Later, during a counselling session at school, the victim revealed the names of the people, including her classmates, who allegedly sexually harassed her.
The victim alleged she was sexually harassed on the school premises and outside. On one occasion, she was harassed at the residence of a girl who was also her classmate.
Two cases have been registered against 11 people, including four minors and two others.
Police said that some students are accused in both cases, and a total of five minors, including the girl in whose house the offence took place, are under investigation.
Apart from four minors, two adults were also interrogated.