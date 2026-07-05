13-year-old girl alleges sexual assault; police launch probe in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Koodal police have launched a probe into a complaint alleging sexual harassment of a 13-year-old girl by several people, including her classmates.

Police said two cases were registered at the station on Friday against six people, including four minors who were classmates of the victim studying in Class 9 of a school in the district.

The accused were questioned for several hours and later released after being served notices directing them to appear before the probe team whenever required. Officials said the investigation is under way, as certain inconsistencies between the girl’s statements and the available circumstantial evidence need to be examined further.