AMMA president Shwetha Menon denies financial misconduct claims, says battle is against ‘power group’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Shwetha Menon has rejected allegations of financial irregularities and communal polarisation levelled against her by a group of fellow actors, insisting that her fight is against a "power group" within the organisation.
In a detailed Facebook post on Sunday, Menon claimed she uncovered financial irregularities involving welfare funds meant for financially vulnerable members of AMMA. She alleged that efforts to discredit and intimidate her began after she questioned the alleged misuse of those funds.
Menon said several members of the association depended on AMMA for medical treatment, medicines and financial assistance due to the absence of a steady income. She added that welfare funds were raised through sponsored programmes featuring leading actors, including Mohanlal and Mammootty, who contributed their time and support.
"We have never looked at whether the money came from a Hindu, Muslim, Christian, temple, church, Ambani or Adani. We have accepted support from everyone because it is meant solely for the welfare of our members," she said.
However, Menon alleged that former office-bearers had committed financial irregularities involving funds earmarked for members' treatment, medicines and welfare.
"The attempts to humiliate me began the day I started questioning those financial irregularities. There was even an attempt to physically attack me during the general body meeting. That was when I first considered stepping down from AMMA," she alleged.
Describing herself as "an ordinary woman", Menon said it was impossible to single-handedly take on what she described as a powerful group within the Malayalam film industry. She claimed the criticism she had faced since contesting the AMMA presidential election reflected the influence of that group.
She maintained that her struggle was never about holding office or seeking personal gain, but about exposing alleged wrongdoing within the organisation.
"No matter how many false stories are spread about me or how much I am humiliated, I will not step back from this fight. Even if I lose, it does not matter because this struggle has already exposed the power group before AMMA members. That itself is my biggest victory," she said.
Menon's remarks came a day after the dispute within AMMA intensified, with actors Mala Parvathy, Ansiba Hassan, Usha Haseena and Maya Viswanath making fresh allegations against her during a joint press conference in Kochi.
Meanwhile, an Ernakulam court on Friday stayed the functioning of the ad hoc committee appointed to manage AMMA after the association's general body removed the previous executive committee. The stay was granted on a petition filed by Menon, who argued that the formation of the committee violated the association's bylaws. The case has been posted for further hearing on 13 July.
At AMMA's general body meeting on 21 June, members voted to remove the executive committee over alleged irregularities and appointed an ad hoc committee headed by actor Ramesh Pisharody to oversee the organisation until fresh elections are held.
In her petition, Menon contended that under AMMA's bylaws, the existing executive committee should continue until a new body is elected, despite several members of her committee resigning following the general body meeting.
(With inputs from PTI)