AMMA president Shwetha Menon denies financial misconduct claims, says battle is against ‘power group’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Shwetha Menon has rejected allegations of financial irregularities and communal polarisation levelled against her by a group of fellow actors, insisting that her fight is against a "power group" within the organisation.

In a detailed Facebook post on Sunday, Menon claimed she uncovered financial irregularities involving welfare funds meant for financially vulnerable members of AMMA. She alleged that efforts to discredit and intimidate her began after she questioned the alleged misuse of those funds.

Menon said several members of the association depended on AMMA for medical treatment, medicines and financial assistance due to the absence of a steady income. She added that welfare funds were raised through sponsored programmes featuring leading actors, including Mohanlal and Mammootty, who contributed their time and support.

"We have never looked at whether the money came from a Hindu, Muslim, Christian, temple, church, Ambani or Adani. We have accepted support from everyone because it is meant solely for the welfare of our members," she said.

However, Menon alleged that former office-bearers had committed financial irregularities involving funds earmarked for members' treatment, medicines and welfare.

"The attempts to humiliate me began the day I started questioning those financial irregularities. There was even an attempt to physically attack me during the general body meeting. That was when I first considered stepping down from AMMA," she alleged.

Describing herself as "an ordinary woman", Menon said it was impossible to single-handedly take on what she described as a powerful group within the Malayalam film industry. She claimed the criticism she had faced since contesting the AMMA presidential election reflected the influence of that group.