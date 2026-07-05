Kochi waterbodies show alarming levels of faecal contamination: Study

KOCHI: A scientific assessment of Kochi’s major waterbodies has found alarming levels of contamination, with all six monitored locations testing positive for E. coli, indicating faecal pollution and raising serious concerns over public health and environmental safety.
The findings are part of a comprehensive water quality monitoring project undertaken by the Future Kerala Mission (FKM), an initiative of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi. Based on water samples collected during May and June 2026, the study found that all six locations failed microbiological safety standards in both months. Streptococci, bacteria capable of causing severe infections including blood sepsis, were also detected at the Thuthiyoor Vettuveli Ferry location.
The study further revealed significant deterioration in the physical and chemical quality of water. Kakkanad Ferry Terminal recorded a turbidity level of 9.2 NTU, nearly ten times the desirable limit, indicating a high concentration of suspended particles.
At Pokkali Park on Chilavannur Bund Road, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) reached 10,316 mg/L in May and remained critically high at 3,068 mg/L in June. Chloride concentration at the same location was measured at 1,277.62 mg/L, far exceeding permissible limits and making the water unsuitable for recreational or domestic use.
The project, led by Dr Abhijith Muralidharan, assistant professor at the Centre of Research in Marine Science (CRMS), JAIN University Kochi, aims to create a science-based water quality monitoring framework using laboratory testing, GIS mapping and public access to environmental data. “The findings underscore the urgent need for a systematic, city-wide strategy to address untreated wastewater discharge, urban runoff and other sources of pollution affecting Kochi’s waterbodies,” said Dr Abhijith Muralidharan.
The assessment used the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards for outdoor bathing water quality. Samples were collected from Kakkanad Ferry Terminal, Aarattukadavu Walkway, Chambakkara Canal Viewpoint, Thuthiyoor Vettuveli Ferry, Vyttila Water Metro and Pokkali Park, with all analyses carried out at a NABL-accredited laboratory.
Describing the findings as a matter of serious concern, Prof Venu Rajamony, chairperson of the Future Kerala Mission, said they require urgent action by the authorities. Dr Tom Joseph, director (New initiatives), JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi, said the initiative seeks to develop scientific, evidence-based solutions that can support government efforts to protect and restore Kochi’s urban water ecosystems.