Kochi waterbodies show alarming levels of faecal contamination: Study

KOCHI: A scientific assessment of Kochi’s major waterbodies has found alarming levels of contamination, with all six monitored locations testing positive for E. coli, indicating faecal pollution and raising serious concerns over public health and environmental safety.

The findings are part of a comprehensive water quality monitoring project undertaken by the Future Kerala Mission (FKM), an initiative of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi. Based on water samples collected during May and June 2026, the study found that all six locations failed microbiological safety standards in both months. Streptococci, bacteria capable of causing severe infections including blood sepsis, were also detected at the Thuthiyoor Vettuveli Ferry location.

The study further revealed significant deterioration in the physical and chemical quality of water. Kakkanad Ferry Terminal recorded a turbidity level of 9.2 NTU, nearly ten times the desirable limit, indicating a high concentration of suspended particles.

At Pokkali Park on Chilavannur Bund Road, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) reached 10,316 mg/L in May and remained critically high at 3,068 mg/L in June. Chloride concentration at the same location was measured at 1,277.62 mg/L, far exceeding permissible limits and making the water unsuitable for recreational or domestic use.