Property dispute turns fatal as man allegedly hacks brother to death in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A property dispute took a horrific turn on Saturday night when a 54-year-old man allegedly hacked his younger brother to death under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm at their shared residence in Valiyaparamba, near Koduvally.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Prasad, a daily wage labourer. The accused, 54-year-old Pramod, works as a carpenter.

According to local sources, the brothers had been embroiled in an ongoing dispute over their family property. On Saturday night, the argument escalated into a violent altercation while both were heavily intoxicated. In a fit of rage, Pramod allegedly attacked Prasad, inflicting fatal injuries.

In a startling turn of events, it was Pramod himself who initially informed other relatives about the incident. The family alerted the police around 1 am, following which a team rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

The family consists of four siblings, including another brother residing in Narikkuni and a sister living in Karuvanpoyil. Their parents passed away years ago, and all three brothers remained unmarried. Prasad and Pramod had been living together in their ancestral home, where the murder took place.

The Koduvally police have registered a murder case and initiated a comprehensive investigation. Forensic experts and senior police officials visited the crime scene to gather evidence, and the victim's body has been shifted for a postmortem examination.