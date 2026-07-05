Satheesan’s test: Congress to scrutinise UDF govt decisions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After overcoming resistance within his cabinet and securing the assembly’s backing for a series of controversial decisions, Chief Minister V D Satheesan is now set to face his first major political test from within his own party.
The Congress is set to hold a series of crucial leadership meetings in the coming days, during which several contentious policy decisions of the UDF government are expected to come under scrutiny.
AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, is scheduled to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to participate in deliberations.
With several senior Congress leaders calling for discussions at the leadership level over the government’s recent decisions, the meetings are expected to provide the first significant opportunity for Satheesan to demonstrate his authority and credibility before the party high command.
“We now have a power-centric chief minister who holds the key portfolios and overcomes resistance through sheer authority and the backing of almost all UDF partners,” said a veteran Congress leader.
“We witnessed the era of K Karunakaran. However, there were checks on his authority, either through the A group or a powerful KPCC president. This is a completely new situation,” the leader added.
Within months of assuming office, the Satheesan government has found itself embroiled in a series of controversies. Four of these arose from government decisions – the appointment of a special government pleader in the devaswom department, the decision to implement PM SHRI scheme, the appointment of the State Election Commissioner and the reduction of tax on low-alcohol beverages. The latest controversy relates to the Adani Ports’ move to divest its stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd in favour of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).
There is growing criticism within the Congress over the lack of coordination between the party and the government.
Although KPCC president Sunny Joseph is a member of the cabinet, party leaders allege that he failed to safeguard the Congress’ policy positions while key decisions were being taken. A coordination committee to streamline between the government and the party would be one of the important subjects in the agenda.
The unease has spread not only within sections of the Congress but also among segments of the UDF’s traditional support base. Against this backdrop, the role of the party high command is expected to be decisive.
According to party sources, the high command has already conveyed its displeasure over the appointment of the State Election Commissioner, who has been accused by critics of having links with the Sangh Parivar, and over the chief minister’s handling of the proposed Adani-MSC stake transfer issue. It is also understood to be unhappy with the manner in which the government defended its decision to implement the PM SHRI scheme.
If the high command insists on revisiting any of these decisions or seeks course corrections, it would represent a significant political setback for Satheesan, whose leadership is set to face its first major internal test since assuming office.