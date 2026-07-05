Satheesan’s test: Congress to scrutinise UDF govt decisions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After overcoming resistance within his cabinet and securing the assembly’s backing for a series of controversial decisions, Chief Minister V D Satheesan is now set to face his first major political test from within his own party.

The Congress is set to hold a series of crucial leadership meetings in the coming days, during which several contentious policy decisions of the UDF government are expected to come under scrutiny.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, is scheduled to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to participate in deliberations.

With several senior Congress leaders calling for discussions at the leadership level over the government’s recent decisions, the meetings are expected to provide the first significant opportunity for Satheesan to demonstrate his authority and credibility before the party high command.

“We now have a power-centric chief minister who holds the key portfolios and overcomes resistance through sheer authority and the backing of almost all UDF partners,” said a veteran Congress leader.

“We witnessed the era of K Karunakaran. However, there were checks on his authority, either through the A group or a powerful KPCC president. This is a completely new situation,” the leader added.

Within months of assuming office, the Satheesan government has found itself embroiled in a series of controversies. Four of these arose from government decisions – the appointment of a special government pleader in the devaswom department, the decision to implement PM SHRI scheme, the appointment of the State Election Commissioner and the reduction of tax on low-alcohol beverages. The latest controversy relates to the Adani Ports’ move to divest its stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd in favour of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

There is growing criticism within the Congress over the lack of coordination between the party and the government.